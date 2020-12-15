4BC
The last dates you can ship parcels and letters with Australia Post for Christmas

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Christmas is approaching fast but there’s still time to get presents delivered in time. 

Australia Post Executive General Manager, Business, Government and International, Gary Starr told Scott Emerson there is still time.

“Our Parcel Post date did pass on the weekend, but you’ve got until Saturday the 19th of December for our Express Post Service,” he said

“Our standard delivery times apply for mail still … but the earlier the better.

“We’re delivering in the evenings up until 8pm, we have extended post office hours, and we have thousands of extra people … working across our facilities and on the road.

“If you lodge on the day after, we’ll do our very best to get every parcel to its destination quickly, but the cutoff is the 19th, so we just urge everyone to get their parcels in by then.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

