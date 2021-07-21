The inside story behind secret dinner that sparked Brisbane 2032 bid campaign

The inside story behind the first meeting between Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has been revealed on 4BC Breakfast.

John O’Neill, Chairman of Star Entertainment Group and former Rugby Australia boss, told Neil Breen today he was responsible for having the Premier and Bach meet to get the ball rolling on Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 Games.

“John Coates asked me to extend an invitation to Thomas Bach and the Premier to have dinner at the Gold Coast because it was proving difficult to get them in the same room together,” he said.

“Fortunately, the night worked out terrifically, everyone got on well with fine food and fine wine.

“That chemistry between Thomas Bach and Annastacia Palaszczuk was quite spontaneous and that night as we left, Thomas Bach extended the invitation to the Premier to come to Lausanne in September.

“The ball was rolling and here we are the day after the victory announcement.”

