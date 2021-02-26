4BC
The infrastructure Brisbane needs to host the 2032 Games

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 Olympics
Queensland Property Council says Brisbane hosting the 2032 Olympics could bring significant investment in the region, including major projects and infrastructure.

Executive Director Chris Mountford told Scott Emerson the Olympics provides an opportunity to invest in the growing region.

“There’s been discussion around south-east Queensland for a number of years, for fast rail or faster rail connecting up the region, that’s clearly that sort of thing in time this growing region will need,” he said.

“So if we can use the Olympics to fast-track investment in projects like that, what the Olympics will do is leave this region a better place at the end of the day.”

In terms of building another stadium, he said it was something to consider for the long term.

Scott Emerson
InvestingLifestyleMoneyNewsQLDSummer Olympics
