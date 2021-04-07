4BC
The idea to create a ‘domestic cruise bubble’ for embattled cruise industry

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
It’s hoped the New Zealand travel bubble could pave the way forward for the embattled cruise industry.

A 4BC caller yesterday suggested a similar “bubble” for the cruise industry could operate with New Zealand.

The ban on cruise ships will remain in place until June 17, 2021.

Joel Katz, managing director of the Cruise Line International Association Australasia, said yesterday’s announcement was good news for the broader travel industry.

“It doesn’t really make a difference to the cruise industry’s situation,” he told Scott Emerson.

“In fact it reinforces that we do need a pathway forward for cruise, the fact we can have a trans-Tasman bubble I suppose emphasises how low community transmission is on both sides of the Tasman.

“That really does create an opportunity for us to offer domestic cruising in the first instance, and then trans-Tasman thereafter.”

He said they are calling on the government to work with with the industry to develop a pathway forward so that there can be a similar, staged resumption of local cruising.

