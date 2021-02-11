4BC
The idea for schools to stagger start and finish times

47 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The idea for schools to stagger start and finish times

There’s a proposal to stagger school start and finish times to help reduce congestion on the roads.

Transurban and RACQ have been promoting the idea in a bid to reduce the number of cars on the road during peak times.

Scott Wiseman, CEO of P&Cs Queensland, an organisation which represents state school parents and associations, said there would need to be extensive consultation and a “multi partisan approach”.

“I think there’s a whole range of different measures we can put in place to try and combat the congestion around schools,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s a whole range of ways we can look at things, looking at maybe encouraging car pooling, or the walking school bus concepts, or multiple drop off areas around the schools.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

