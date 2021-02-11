The idea for schools to stagger start and finish times

There’s a proposal to stagger school start and finish times to help reduce congestion on the roads.

Transurban and RACQ have been promoting the idea in a bid to reduce the number of cars on the road during peak times.

Scott Wiseman, CEO of P&Cs Queensland, an organisation which represents state school parents and associations, said there would need to be extensive consultation and a “multi partisan approach”.

“I think there’s a whole range of different measures we can put in place to try and combat the congestion around schools,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s a whole range of ways we can look at things, looking at maybe encouraging car pooling, or the walking school bus concepts, or multiple drop off areas around the schools.”

