The idea for a new digital passport to access porn

An idea has been raised to to introduce a digital passport for accessing pornographic material, which would put new protections in place for children finding violent and extreme material online.

The eSafety Commission is seeking opinion on a national online age verification system.

Melinda Tankard Reist, director of Collective Shout, which campaigns against the sexualisation of girls, said urgent action needs to be taken.

“This has never happened before, where children are coming across rape porn, incest porn, torture porn, sadism, extreme degradation of women primarily at the click of a button at increasingly younger ages,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We are hearing stories of 6,7, 8,9 year olds being exposed to this hardcore content and it surprises a lot of people to learn that there is nothing in place to protect children, there’s no barriers, nothing.”

She said the introduction of a digital passport for people of age to access pornography would put a barrier up against young children stumbling across it.

Image: Getty