The idea for a fresh new campaign to encourage Australians to get vaccinated

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
A marketing guru has shared his ideas for the advertising campaign to target Australians hesitant to get the COVID-19 jab.

A survey last week revealed 29 per cent of respondents are either not very or not at all likely to get vaccinated, with half of those people citing side effects as a reason for their reluctance.

Barry Urquhart, the managing director of Marketing Focus, said there should be a focus on the outcomes, benefits and rewards.

He told Scott Emerson it shouldn’t be about “guilt or fear” and an advertisement should be based on family and responsibility.

“I think it would be very much based on family, family settings, recognition and faces.

“It’s not about the coronavirus, it’s not about the vaccine, it’s about family and family settings … it’s about the faces.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Urquhart’s ideas 

