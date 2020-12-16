The holiday habits that could kill your pet

Families sharing food from the dinner table with their pets is one of a number of dangerous habits, which Dr Rob Zammit sees land many dogs in the vet every Christmas.

Dr Zammit told Scott Emerson to keep away from giving leftovers to dogs.

“We see a lot of bloat cases, where the dog bloats right up and can’t empty its stomach at all.”

Many foods humans eat can also present problems to a dog’s digestive system – especially foods that come out at Christmas, such as the Christmas ham.

“Too much fat in your dog’s diet is often what precipitates (pancreatitis),” said Dr Zammit.

While the dog may happily take the food, “the dog’s not necessarily fine with it.”

“Every Christmas we see that as an issue.”

