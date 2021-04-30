The history-making event that ‘broke a spell’ over songwriter Jack Carty

In sharp contrast with many musicians, Aussie singer-songwriter Jack Carty has described the pandemic as a “gift” for him personally.

In 2020, the end of international and domestic touring “broke a spell” over Jack, allowing him to spend more time with the “wonderful chaos” of his young family.

Son and daughter Banjo and Delilah are both under two years old.

“[International touring] was all a lot of fun and very rewarding in a lot of ways, but I think just being forced to stop for a while has been really nice,” he told Deborah Knight.

“Once things do open up again, I’ll be doing things differently.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jack perform

Jack Carty joins a line-up of incredible Queensland musicians for the inaugural Sunshine Sounds Festival this weekend.