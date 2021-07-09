4BC
The hilarious Ross Noble on why he’s ruled out joining more reality shows

5 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Reality TVRoss Noble
Article image for The hilarious Ross Noble on why he’s ruled out joining more reality shows

Comedian Ross Noble says he’s “not in any hurry” to join another reality television show following his recent stint on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

The England-born funnyman was the runner-up to Shaynna Blaze, but still managed to raise $103,500 for the Red Cross.

“I’ve always been really snobbish about reality TV,” he told Sofie Formica.

“I’ve always thought that anyone who does reality TV shows has no artistic integrity whatsoever.”

However, Ross says The Celebrity Apprentice Australia happened at just the right time to tempt him to sign on.

“The thing with that show was that, you know, I’ve never been out of work.

“COVID happened, every theatre in the world closed, and it was like I had a year and a half of just empty diary.

“It was a chance to raise money for the Red Cross, so it was worth doing but yeah, look… I’m not in any hurry to be part of reality TV shows.”

He’s since gained a few extra fans following his appearance on the show, getting recognised in some unlikely places.

Press PLAY below to hear the hilarious places Ross Noble doesn’t want to be identified

Image: 9Now 

