4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The hidden disease hundreds of thousands of women face

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
endometriosisFriday HealthJason Abbott

One in ten Australian women suffer from endometriosis – and many don’t realise they have it.

Endometriosis Australia Medical Director Professor Jason Abbott tells Deborah Knight the disease is caused by uterine tissue growing outside the uterus, and cases can range from mild to severe.

The symptoms of endometriosis include severe period pain, extreme fatigue, and painful sexual intercourse.

Professor Abbott says endometriosis is often genetic, and is incurable. Doctors rely on pain management and surgical means of relief when treating the disease.

“What we’re aiming to do is really to try and improve quality of life for the woman, allow her to have children if and when she wanted to in the future.”

The open line for Friday Health has received many calls from women, revealing the physical and emotional impacts of living with the chronic pain.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Endometriosis Australia

Deborah Knight
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.