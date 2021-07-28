4BC
The heartbreaking story behind Princess Diana’s Taj Mahal visit

37 mins ago
Neil Breen
Kent GavinPrincess Diana
Article image for The heartbreaking story behind Princess Diana’s Taj Mahal visit

A royal photographer has revealed the heartbreaking backstory to his famous photo of Princess Diana at the Taj Mahal.

Royal photographer Kent Gavin joined Neil Breen to reminisce on his time with the princess, 40 years on from her wedding with Prince Charles.

“One of the most famous photos I ever took of Princess Diana was of her at the Taj Mahal sitting on that bench all alone,” he said.

“Two years earlier, I’d been on a tour with Prince Charles around India, and I’d sat him on that same bench…”

Press PLAY below to hear the sombre link between visits

Image: Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Neil Breen
NewsWorld
