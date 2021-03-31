The heartache that led to an Aussie family’s dream home

An Aussie family has shared their story of heartache and sacrifice to create an ‘extravagant’ home.

The Bernstein family was just three weeks from completing construction on their home when it went up in flames.

“They had a heat gun out, drying some membrane around their house and unbeknownst to them, they set a fire,” Grand Designs Australia host Peter Maddison told Deborah Knight.

The family was living in a caravan with three children at the time.

Maddison said the family was able to restore the home after raising $50,000 when one of the Grand Designs Australia producers started a GoFundMe campaign.

“At the end, you look at their home, you go ‘oh, that’s quite an extravagant house,’ but you’ve got no idea what they’ve done, the sacrifices they’ve made to get there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Grand Designs Australia / Facebook