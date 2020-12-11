4BC
The hardest secret Olympian Glynis Nunn has had to keep

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
QLD Greats
Olympian and sporting legend Glynis Nunn struggled to keep her recent induction to the Queensland Sport Hall of Fame a secret for months.

Ms Nunn knew of her elevation to ‘legend’ status for months prior to when the news was released publicly.

“It was the hardest secret for me to keep because in everything that was going around, I just wanted to be excited about something but I couldn’t tell anyone!” she told Neil Breen.

Despite her new ‘legend’ status, Ms Nunn remains humble about her achievements.

“I was just a normal person who did something extraordinary,” she told Neil Breen.

“I was lucky that I found that niche I was good at and chased it.”

“When did you know you were good?” Neil Breen asked.

“When I was 10, I was really driven and had two things I wanted to do: I wanted to be a PhysEd teacher and I wanted to wear the green and gold of Australia,” she said.

“I was just one of those kids that you couldn’t tell me I couldn’t do something.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Neil Breen
Sports
