The hard conversation the AFP doesn’t want you to walk away from

The Australian Federal Police have broken into the podcasting scene with a series that’s difficult but important to hear.

With federal police on track to receive 21,000 reports of online child exploitation this year alone, more parents need to know how to keep their kids safe on the internet.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Northern Commander Lesa Gale told Ray Hadley the Closing the Net podcast aims to change how Australians think and talk about child abuse.

“It’s a really hard narrative to sell to the Australian community, because people don’t want to believe that this could happen to their children, or that these offenders … could be people that they know.

“It’s so easy, for this sort of crime, for people to walk away from the radio … they just don’t want to listen.

“Please listen, and start to have the conversation with our children early, so that we can keep them safe online.”

Closing the Net is available on all major podcast platforms. For more details, click HERE.

If you know of a child that is being contacted inappropriately or groomed by an adult online, or have been affected by online child sexual exploitation visit the ACCCE website for advice and support: www.accce.gov.au