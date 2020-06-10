‘The happy ending no-one was expecting’: Lone bushman locates missing Victorian teenager

14-year-old William Callaghan has been found safe and well after going missing on Mount Disappointment in Victoria.

The non-verbal autistic teenager endured two cold nights lost in bushland after he became separated from family during a hike on Monday afternoon.

He had no food, no water and wasn’t wearing warm clothes.

A massive search party turned out to find the missing boy with more than 230 volunteers scouring the area yesterday.

Nine News reporter Lana Murphy told Deborah Knight William was found by a lone bushman who was assisting the search effort.

“This old bloke, he was walking around, he was on his own in the bush and all of a sudden, right before him Will was standing there, calm [and] quiet.

“It really does not get any better than this.

“This is the happy ending that really, no-one was expecting.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Twitter/Victorian Police