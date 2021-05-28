The happy accident hidden in Moby’s ‘vulnerable’ remixing of greatest hits

Best known for dancefloor hit Porcelain, electronic musician Moby is returning with a new version fuelled by his “desire to make a very human album”.

He told Deborah Knight he was living in an “abandoned warehouse in the middle of a crack neighbourhood” when he first shot to success, and could never have imagined how his life would turn out.

New album Reprise transforms electronic hits into acoustic and orchestral tracks Moby hopes will impart “vulnerability” and “a great sense of beauty” on listeners.

On Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad, Moby was forced to record a gospel choir as individuals in his backyard and assemble them digitally, producing a unique quirk.

“If you listen a little bit closely, you can even hear birdsong in the background on some of the vocal parts.”

