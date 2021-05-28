4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The happy accident hidden in Moby’s ‘vulnerable’ remixing of greatest hits

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Moby
Article image for The happy accident hidden in Moby’s ‘vulnerable’ remixing of greatest hits

Best known for dancefloor hit Porcelain, electronic musician Moby is returning with a new version fuelled by his “desire to make a very human album”.

He told Deborah Knight he was living in an “abandoned warehouse in the middle of a crack neighbourhood” when he first shot to success, and could never have imagined how his life would turn out.

 

New album Reprise transforms electronic hits into acoustic and orchestral tracks Moby hopes will impart “vulnerability” and “a great sense of beauty” on listeners.

On Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad, Moby was forced to record a gospel choir as individuals in his backyard and assemble them digitally, producing a unique quirk.

“If you listen a little bit closely, you can even hear birdsong in the background on some of the vocal parts.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873