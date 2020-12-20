4BC
The habits causing you to wake up tired

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
HEALTHSleep
Article image for The habits causing you to wake up tired

Seemingly harmless habits might be to blame for many Australians struggling to get enough sleep each night and waking up tired.

Synergy sleep director Kylie Gibson said Australians don’t prioritise sleep for health.

“There’s not a single biological process in your body that doesn’t benefit from it and conversely, every single biological process is impaired without good sleep,” she told Scott Emerson.

Ms Gibson said adults need seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night and many stimulants, such as caffeine, can be upsetting the body’s ability to do so.

While many think an evening wine or nightcap can encourage sleep, she said alcohol can prevent the body’s ability to achieve sleep rhythms.

“It can suppress REM and often your hangover is attributed not just to the poison or the alcohol, but also this interrupted and fragmented sleep that you have when you finally do toddle off to bed,” she said.

Ms Gibson recommends consulting with a doctor if you find yourself waking up tired, as the cause can be anything from external stimulants to a sleep disorder.

Press PLAY below to hear more. 

Image: Getty Images

Scott Emerson
HealthLifestyle
