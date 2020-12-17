4BC
‘The Great Conjunction’: When you can see Jupiter and Saturn align

24 seconds ago
Scott Emerson
Astronomy
Article image for ‘The Great Conjunction’: When you can see Jupiter and Saturn align

Stargazers will be able to witness Jupiter and Saturn align within one degree of each other on Monday December 21, creating a ‘double star’.  

Astrophysicist Bradley Tucker told Scott Emerson while the planets align every 20 years, it occasionally cannot be seen from Earth.

The upcoming alignment is also the first time since 1226 the planets will appear so close together.

Mr Tucker said while the planets will be visible for another couple of weeks, the closest Earth will see them is Monday evening after sunset.

“Go outside, enjoy a nice sunset, and then about 20 minutes after sunset, in the same area the sun is setting, you’ll see the two bright objects, Jupiter and Saturn, low in that western horizon,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images

Scott Emerson
News
