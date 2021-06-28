4BC
The ‘good reason’ Australia’s vaccine rollout has fallen behind

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
covid-19UKUSVACCINATIONS
Article image for The ‘good reason’ Australia’s vaccine rollout has fallen behind

Headlines across the country and abroad are beginning to turn critical of Australia’s COVID-19 response as the nation’s vaccine rollout lags.

But Spencer Howson says there’s a ‘good reason’ we are behind the United Kingdom and United States.

“You can look at these percentages of people who’ve been fully vaccinated or half vaccinated in this country compared to the UK, and they’re miles apart.

“You’ve got to remember what happened at the end of last year.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Spencer says we’re forgetting 

Image: Our World in Data 

Spencer Howson
News
