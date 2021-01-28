The good and the bad over the NRL’s plan to bring back all three grades on game days

Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis has shared his reaction to a bold proposal to have all three grades of rugby league showcased on NRL game days.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Mark Levy on 2GB he was “extremely confident” the plan would go ahead, and it applies a certain sense of tribalism to the game.

But Peter said he wasn’t sure it would work for south-east Queensland like it would for Sydney.

“What it will do for a Sunday arvo at Leichhardt Oval with a 4pm or 2pm kick-off: it will mean that fans don’t just turn up 20 minutes beforehand, it would mean they are there all day if they want to be, watching games of rugby league,” Peter said.

“For that I agree with.

“I disagree with going down the path of having a wholehearted reserve grade competition.”

Click PLAY below to hear why