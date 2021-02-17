4BC
‘The game everyone looks forward to’: All Stars teams gearing up for showdown

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
ALL STARSJustin Hodges
Article image for ‘The game everyone looks forward to’: All Stars teams gearing up for showdown

The Indigenous and Maori All Stars teams will go head to head on Saturday night.

Justin Hodges, one of the coaches for the Indigenous side, told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports everyone was looking forward to the showdown in Townsville.

“This is the game everyone looks forward to, especially at the start of the year, it really sets the tone.

“I really think they got it right in terms of the Indigenous boys versing the Maori boys, you’ve got two really rich cultures, a lot of history for both cultures.”

He said both sides possess a lot of talent.

“It’s always an exciting game to watch, especially with the rule changes, it’s going to be a lot more open I reckon.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: iStock

Peter Psaltis
