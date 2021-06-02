4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The futuristic new team member in a Queensland Woolies store

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
QUT professor Gary Mortimerwoolworths
Article image for The futuristic new team member in a Queensland Woolies store

A Woolworths store in Loganholme will be home for the supermarket’s chain’s newest team member, a futuristic robot to roam the aisles.

Retail expert at QUT, professor Gary Mortimer, said eventually he believes it will be able to scan for gaps and even order new stock.

“As Woolworths roll out these robots they are asking the team members in the store to name them … it personalises it and takes away the fear,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This one is designed to look for safety hazards, trip hazards and particularly spills, it will roam around the store looking for spills and hazards on the floor.

“It will stop near the hazard and alert a team member.”

He said it looks like a “long post sitting on a cylinder”.

Press PLAY below to hear what the robot’s been named

 

 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLDTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873