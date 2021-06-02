The futuristic new team member in a Queensland Woolies store

A Woolworths store in Loganholme will be home for the supermarket’s chain’s newest team member, a futuristic robot to roam the aisles.

Retail expert at QUT, professor Gary Mortimer, said eventually he believes it will be able to scan for gaps and even order new stock.

“As Woolworths roll out these robots they are asking the team members in the store to name them … it personalises it and takes away the fear,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This one is designed to look for safety hazards, trip hazards and particularly spills, it will roam around the store looking for spills and hazards on the floor.

“It will stop near the hazard and alert a team member.”

He said it looks like a “long post sitting on a cylinder”.

