4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘funny story’ that reversed..

The ‘funny story’ that reversed Cinderella’s and Prince Charming’s roles

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
CinderellamusicalShubshri KandiahTheatreTina Bursill
Article image for The ‘funny story’ that reversed Cinderella’s and Prince Charming’s roles

The magical cast of the Sydney production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been unveiled, and two of the leading actresses joined Deborah Knight in the studio.

Tina Bursill, who stars as ‘the Evil Stepmother’ Madame, told Deborah the musical is a reflection of modern times, putting a deeper twist on the classic tale.

“The beautiful thing about Ella is that she articulates  … kindness, but also she … has choices; she doesn’t leave it to chance.”

Ella will be played by Shubshri Kandiah, hailed by Ms Bursill as “the most beautiful piece of stardust” set to dazzle Sydneysiders on the stage.

Ms Kandiah, who previously starred as another Disney princess in a production of Aladdin, admitted she’s living “every little girl’s dream”.

She revealed to Deborah Knight the “funny story” that saw her reunited with co-star Ainsley Melham.

 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873