The ‘funny story’ that reversed Cinderella’s and Prince Charming’s roles

The magical cast of the Sydney production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been unveiled, and two of the leading actresses joined Deborah Knight in the studio.

Tina Bursill, who stars as ‘the Evil Stepmother’ Madame, told Deborah the musical is a reflection of modern times, putting a deeper twist on the classic tale.

“The beautiful thing about Ella is that she articulates … kindness, but also she … has choices; she doesn’t leave it to chance.”

Ella will be played by Shubshri Kandiah, hailed by Ms Bursill as “the most beautiful piece of stardust” set to dazzle Sydneysiders on the stage.

Ms Kandiah, who previously starred as another Disney princess in a production of Aladdin, admitted she’s living “every little girl’s dream”.

She revealed to Deborah Knight the “funny story” that saw her reunited with co-star Ainsley Melham.

