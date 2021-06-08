4BC
The funniest thing Neil Breen’s seen in his life

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Alfie LangerGreat QueenslandersState of Origin
Article image for The funniest thing Neil Breen’s seen in his life

Neil Breen has shared his favourite story about NRL Hall of Famer Alfie Langer. 

Following the Broncos winning the 1993 Grand Final, Neil was sent to report on the Mad Monday celebrations at the Broncos Leagues Club.

“It was all in order, … everyone was having a good time,” he said.

“Anyway, Chris Johns goes ‘do you want a good photo?’

“It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life…”

Press PLAY below to hear the story

The yarn came out after Neil interviewed Alfie about the State of Origin opener as part of his Great Queenslander segment.

Alfie is currently working as the Assistant Trainer and Coach for the Maroons in Townsville.

Press PLAY below to hear the interview with Alfie

Image: Jonathan Wood/ALLSPORT

Neil Breen
Rugby LeagueSports
