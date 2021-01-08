4BC
The flaws in NSW Health’s viral COVID-safe sex advice

9 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Health authorities have ironically gone viral online after issuing guidelines for having COVID-safe sex.

The NSW Health recommendations include wearing a mask while having sex, reducing the number of casual sexual partners, and even engaging in ‘mutual masturbation’.

Sexologist Dr Nikki Goldstein was critical of the guidelines, telling Joe Hildebrand they are “very removed from reality”.

“It doesn’t account for human desire, and this need for sex and casual sex.

“We need to be more user-friendly with the advice.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

