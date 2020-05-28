‘The first football code anywhere in the world to be up and running’: Phil Gould

Game day is finally here with round one of the revamped NRL 2020 season kicking off tonight at Suncorp stadium.

The Parramatta Eels will tousle with the Brisbane Broncos in a coronavirus come back in the 20 round Telstra Premiership relaunch.

NRL legend Phil ‘Gus’ Gould told Mark Levy the nine and a half weeks off has been a stretch for players and they’ve only really had three weeks of training, with some of it restricted due to COVID-19 limitations.

“You can’t replace match fitness and you can’t replace the skill factor of working at game speed with your teammates at training.

“Three weeks is plenty of time for them to get back with their headspace and physically, but there’s going to be some rustiness over the weekend as they get back into full football mode.”

However, Gus credits the tenacity and dedication of Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys for bringing the NRL back so quickly.

“He doesn’t see obstacles in his way he just sees them as opportunities, he’s done a tremendous job.

“This is the first football code anywhere in the world to be up and running with the COVID-19 as we’ve seen it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Broncos have set up a drive-in site for fans to enjoy the game from the safety of their own car.

Former Broncos star and now an ambassador for the club, Matt Gillett told Mark Levy it is a great way for fans to enjoy the game in a safe way and still share their excitement by tooting the horn and flashing their lights.

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat