The fires are controlled but Fraser Island is facing a new struggle

The fires on Fraser Island are now contained, but residents need more help to recover from the past weeks.

Tourism completely evaporated during the fires, which was a huge hit to local economies that rely on visitors.

“Places like Happy Valley absolutely thrive on tourism – almost every house is a rental property that people make a living from,” said Elspeth Murray from Happy Valley’s Community Association.

“It’s been a tough time when everyone was really heavily booked to lose those bookings,” she told Scott Emerson on 4BC Breakfast.

“We do need the economy to get another lift.”

Residents are calling for visitors over the coming weeks to compensate for the numerous bookings lost.

Ms Murray said most of the iconic sights were reopening and visitors have the opportunity to see the island ‘reborn’ as new growth shoots up from the ashes.

