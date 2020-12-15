4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The fires are controlled but Fraser Island is facing a new struggle

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The fires are controlled but Fraser Island is facing a new struggle

The fires on Fraser Island are now contained, but residents need more help to recover from the past weeks.

Tourism completely evaporated during the fires, which was a huge hit to local economies that rely on visitors.

“Places like Happy Valley absolutely thrive on tourism – almost every house is a rental property that people make a living from,” said Elspeth Murray from Happy Valley’s Community Association.

“It’s been a tough time when everyone was really heavily booked to lose those bookings,” she told Scott Emerson on 4BC Breakfast.

“We do need the economy to get another lift.”

Residents are calling for visitors over the coming weeks to compensate for the numerous bookings lost.

Ms Murray said most of the iconic sights were reopening and visitors have the opportunity to see the island ‘reborn’ as new growth shoots up from the ashes.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Scott Emerson
LifestyleMotoringNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873