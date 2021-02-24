The fight for equality in pioneering ocean waves

Pam Burridge, a surfer who spearheaded women’s surfing in Australia, has taken part in a film following the real-life fight for equality in a male-dominated sport.

Girls Can’t Surf follows the story of a female uprising taking on the world of professional surfing in the 1980s.

Burridge told Deborah Knight the documentary is “telling our particular generation’s story”.

“How it was really tough and it was pretty awful at times but it was still a heck of a lot of fun.”

While there were women’s competitions during the period, Burridge said the industry kept a heavy focus on male surfers.

“There wasn’t any equality in the prize money and the general reportage of surfing.

“All the surf mags were male dominated for many, many years.

“It’s come so far I have to pinch myself.”

