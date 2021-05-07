4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The fall and rise of the Reds: Ten years later, can they take another grand final?

32 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Queensland RedsSuper Rugby
Article image for The fall and rise of the Reds: Ten years later, can they take another grand final?

The cauldron will be painted red this weekend as the Queensland Reds fight for a grand final win this Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.

Rugby legend and commentator Tim Horan told Scott Emerson the Reds are coming into the match on a high.

“Queensland Reds have only lost one game in this Super Rugby AU Championship.

“The two games that they’ve played against the Brumbies this year were probably two of the best games that I’ve seen in Australian rugby in the last five years.”

Horan said the community bonds within the Reds could give an edge to the team.

“The Queensland Reds, … they go out to country areas, … they get billeted for a couple of days and they build fences for cattle and farmers and they just reconnect with the community.

“When times get tough on the field, they think back to those sorts of situations and they love being a part of the community.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tim Horan’s analysis of both side’s rosters

Image: Supplied 

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873