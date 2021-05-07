The fall and rise of the Reds: Ten years later, can they take another grand final?

The cauldron will be painted red this weekend as the Queensland Reds fight for a grand final win this Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.

Rugby legend and commentator Tim Horan told Scott Emerson the Reds are coming into the match on a high.

“Queensland Reds have only lost one game in this Super Rugby AU Championship.

“The two games that they’ve played against the Brumbies this year were probably two of the best games that I’ve seen in Australian rugby in the last five years.”

Horan said the community bonds within the Reds could give an edge to the team.

“The Queensland Reds, … they go out to country areas, … they get billeted for a couple of days and they build fences for cattle and farmers and they just reconnect with the community.

“When times get tough on the field, they think back to those sorts of situations and they love being a part of the community.”

Image: Supplied