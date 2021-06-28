The eye-watering loss the tourism industry forecasts for these school holidays

Uncertainty around border shutdowns, lockdowns and growing clusters across the country could “make or break” businesses on the brink, the tourism industry is warning.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said it would be particularly devastating for NSW these school holidays.

“This may be the make or break point for lots of businesses,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“I am hoping that Queensland will be luckier than most in that there still will have been some visitation possible.

“We are calculating across the country that the tourism industry in this 2 week period alone will lose $6 billion in normal tourism consumption that would have cleared over the school holiday period.”

