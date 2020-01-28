The ‘extremely sinister beasts’ fueling bushfires

Experts say eucalyptus trees are intensifying bushfires and need to be better managed.

Biologist Jeremy Griffith argues that the native tree is posing a threat to communities faced with fires.

He tells Alan Jones eucalypts need to be grown in contained areas.

“It’s an abnormal situation what’s happened.

“The drasticness of the management has to match the drasticness of the beast.

“Eucalypts are extremely sinister beasts. We’ve got to face facts of their nature.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Simon McGill