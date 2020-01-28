4BC
The ‘extremely sinister beasts’ fueling bushfires

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
Jeremy Griffith

Experts say eucalyptus trees are intensifying bushfires and need to be better managed.

Biologist Jeremy Griffith argues that the native tree is posing a threat to communities faced with fires.

He tells Alan Jones eucalypts need to be grown in contained areas.

“It’s an abnormal situation what’s happened.

“The drasticness of the management has to match the drasticness of the beast.

“Eucalypts are extremely sinister beasts. We’ve got to face facts of their nature.”

Image: Getty/Simon McGill

Alan Jones
EnvironmentNews
