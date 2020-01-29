4BC
The extreme cost of cigarettes is having a disastrous consequence

4 hours ago
The price of cigarettes is continuing to skyrocket in Australia and it’s having an unintended and disastrous consequence.

Smokers will now pay up to $48 for a single pack, the largest increase in inflation numbers of any product.

Whilst is has resulted in a decrease in smoking numbers, we’re now being told it’s caused an increase in crime around tobacco.

Australasian Association of Convenience Stores CEO Jeff Rogut tells Janine Perrett people are now targetting convenience stores more than ever.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that criminals, because of the high value of tobacco, are almost targetting tobacco first and then, if they have time, will take cash.

“It really is putting staff in danger.”

