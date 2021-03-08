4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The extra service hairdressers offer..

The extra service hairdressers offer to save clients’ lives

2 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Domestic Violence
Article image for The extra service hairdressers offer to save clients’ lives

Hairdressers and barbers across the country will play an important role in linking victims of violence to potentially life-saving resources through a new program.

The program, Hairdressers with Hearts, is designed to support the nation’s hairdressers and barbers, who total more than 67,000 people, assist patrons experiencing domestic, family or elder violence.

Hairdressers with Hearts founder Sonia Colvin told Olympia Kwitowski she felt compelled to create the program when she wasn’t able to help her customers.

“I had clients in the salon who shared things with me,” she said. “I’d worry about them at night time.”

“But now that I know who I can refer them to when they’ve shared those intimate details to me, I can move on and feel like I’ve done my job.”

Hairdressers with Hearts provides training to identify the signs of domestic violence and elder abuse, how to have the conversation and where to refer clients.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Olympia Kwitowski
AustraliaCharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873