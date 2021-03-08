The extra service hairdressers offer to save clients’ lives

Hairdressers and barbers across the country will play an important role in linking victims of violence to potentially life-saving resources through a new program.

The program, Hairdressers with Hearts, is designed to support the nation’s hairdressers and barbers, who total more than 67,000 people, assist patrons experiencing domestic, family or elder violence.

Hairdressers with Hearts founder Sonia Colvin told Olympia Kwitowski she felt compelled to create the program when she wasn’t able to help her customers.

“I had clients in the salon who shared things with me,” she said. “I’d worry about them at night time.”

“But now that I know who I can refer them to when they’ve shared those intimate details to me, I can move on and feel like I’ve done my job.”

Hairdressers with Hearts provides training to identify the signs of domestic violence and elder abuse, how to have the conversation and where to refer clients.

Image: Getty