The ‘explosion’ of phishers

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
phishing
Article image for The ‘explosion’ of phishers

A cyber security expert has warned phishing has exploded recently, and shared some tips to secure your identity online.

Brian Hay spoke to Olympia Kwitowski about it.

“Of course it has just exploded,” he said.

“What allows phishers and cyber criminals to be successful with phishing is by weaving in a degree of credibility and that credibility comes from knowledge they have of you, from your Facebook page, Instagram, social media profile and the like.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsTechnology
