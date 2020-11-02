4BC
The ewe-nique race in country Queensland to celebrate the Cup

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Queensland
Article image for The ewe-nique race in country Queensland to celebrate the Cup

There’s a unique race happening today hundreds of kilometres away from the Flemington race track that’s a country Queensland town’s unique homage to the race that stops the nation.

Towri Sheep Cheeses at Allenview, near Beaudesert, is hosting the third annual ‘Sheep Race for the Melbourne Cup’.

The race is hosted on the family property and the sheep all get dressed up in special coloured vests.

“It started off as a joke, really!” Dallas Davidson from the sheep cheesery told Neil Breen.

“Before we knew it we had all of the Scenic Rim rocking up.

“It definitely is the race that stops the Scenic Rim!”

They’ll even make an appearance on Channel 10 as part of the Cup coverage today.

Click PLAY to hear the full chat

 

Image: Towri Sheep Cheeses, Facebook

Neil Breen
