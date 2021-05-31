4BC
The ’empowering’ way Aussie families can help kids succeed

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for The ’empowering’ way Aussie families can help kids succeed

The Smith Family have launched their winter appeal, aiming to raise $5 million to support 12,000 Aussie kids.

Ray Hadley’s family is one of thousands who have chosen to sponsor a student through The Smith Family.

“I get regular reports of this young man’s travels through school, thank you notes and the like,” Ray said.

“It’s a very empowering thing to do.”

The Smith Family Acting CEO Judy Barraclough explained to Ray how the charity provides “long-term support for children’s education”, and why help is needed now more than ever.

“It is a tough time of year, particularly now with the hardships that go with COVID.”

Press PLAY below to hear her appeal

 

Ray Hadley
