4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ’employment crisis’ striking the Goondiwindi region

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
GoondiwindiLawrence Springborg
Article image for The ’employment crisis’ striking the Goondiwindi region

The Goondiwindi Regional Council is encouraging city dwellers to move west as the area suffers an ’employment crisis’. 

Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg told Neil Breen employers are struggling in the region.

“We have lots of jobs and we’re having trouble filling those jobs.

“We’ve got a bit of an employment crisis in unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled jobs.”

Mr Springborg argued moving to the area for employment would be beneficial for all.

“It’s about taking the pressure of our cities, taking people to where there are jobs or where there’s opportunities, where we think there is a great community lifestyle.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873