The ’employment crisis’ striking the Goondiwindi region

The Goondiwindi Regional Council is encouraging city dwellers to move west as the area suffers an ’employment crisis’.

Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg told Neil Breen employers are struggling in the region.

“We have lots of jobs and we’re having trouble filling those jobs.

“We’ve got a bit of an employment crisis in unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled jobs.”

Mr Springborg argued moving to the area for employment would be beneficial for all.

“It’s about taking the pressure of our cities, taking people to where there are jobs or where there’s opportunities, where we think there is a great community lifestyle.”

