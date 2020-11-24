‘The east coast is open’: Victorians welcomed back to the sunshine state

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will re-open to Victorians on December 1 flagging the end of the border pass scheme for most of the southern states.

She confirmed today Victorians would be allowed back in the sunshine state from next Tuesday, after a COVID-free streak with no new cases.

It follows yesterday’s announcement that Sydneysiders would also be allowed back in.

“Honestly, this is great news for families: fundamentally this is about families getting together for Christmas … and then boosting our tourism industry right across Queensland,” she told Neil Breen.

“Our expectation is the border pass system will go.

“However it may be there for Adelaide depending on what happens at the end of the month.”

She said she was hopeful Adelaide would meet the 28-day threshold in time for Christmas, but urged people to “have an open mind”.

It’s understood there will still be police at some border checkpoints.

“The good news is, the whole of the east coast is open.”

Neil also raised the plight of Sean, a Queenslander stuck in extended hotel quarantine in Adelaide.

