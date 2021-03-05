4BC
The Drinkwater-Holmes ‘headache’ for Cowboys ahead of season kick-off

4 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
North Queensland Cowboys
Article image for The Drinkwater-Holmes ‘headache’ for Cowboys ahead of season kick-off

The Cowboys coaches have quite the headache over team selection ahead of their Round 1 match against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday, March 13 at Panthers Stadium. 

Following their strong late-game trials match win against the Broncos, a number of options have been thrown up for positions still in question.

“The players started executing things they’d learned during pre-season,” Cowboys assistant coach Steve Georgallis told Peter Psaltis.

The coaches are yet to decide who will fill the fullback, centres and 17 positions.

“Todd’s pretty well set on his 21 and obviously Jordan McLean and Josh McGuire didn’t play.

“I suppose … the most difficult decision he has to make is probably fullback and in the centres.”

Georgallis said it’s a decision between Drinkwater and Holmes for the fullback position, after both played a half in the trial match.

“They both played well.

“They’re good headaches for a coach to have.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Ian Hitchcock / Getty

Peter Psaltis
Rugby LeagueSports
