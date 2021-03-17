4BC
The dos and don’ts of wills and estates (as told by Kitty Flanagan)

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian comedian Kitty Flanagan has offered listeners some sage legal advice ahead of the premiere of her new TV show Fisk.

While researching for the writing of the comedy, centred around wills and estates lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk, Kitty discovered the limits of what can go in a will.

Mandating a family member undergo a vasectomy, it turns out, is not legally enforceable.

“People put extraordinary things in their will that they think will hold up, and quite often they won’t.”

Ironically, Kitty told Deborah Knight, she doesn’t have a formal will of her own.

“The only form of my will which exists is [when] I sent my sister an email from a plane that I thought was going down.

“I said ‘Hey mate, I don’t have a will, but you get everything – so hopefully this’ll hold up in court!'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Fisk premieres tonight at 9pm on the ABC.

 

Image: ABC

Deborah Knight
