The ‘disturbing’ direction taken by Premier’s social media accounts

Neil Breen is concerned by the ‘disturbing’ direction Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s social media accounts have taken.

Reports indicate the Premier has up to 30 people employed on her media team, including a dozen working on her digital communications.

“She maintains the secretive digital team … are only involved in informing the public and not producing taxpayer-funded propaganda,” Neil said.

But a look at her Facebook page spells a different story, he says.

“How can she explain this?”

“They deal with her asking people ‘what’s your favourite rainy day activity?’, … whether they prefer hot cross buns or Easter eggs, … the Palaszczuk family’s fruitcake recipe and … a colouring-in competition.

“She puts all sorts of things up on her social media, but says these people are only informing the community about important things.”

Neil also pointed to the Premier’s daily press conferences, which she opens by greeting her ‘Facebook live followers’.

“It’s basically her own TV channel and what she’s saying, Queensland, is ‘don’t want traditional media – watch my media’.

“This is disturbing for all of us in Queensland about the thought and mind control that they’re trying to place over the top of us.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook