‘The de facto mayor of Mudgee’: Ken Sutcliffe opens up on life after retirement

Much-loved Australian TV host, and Mudgee’s number one citizen, Ken Sutcliffe has caught up with good friend Ray Hadley.

Ray took his show to the Mudgee Race Club on Friday and Ken decided he had to pop on down for a visit.

“I walked in this morning, grabbed a cup of coffee, saw you on the front page of the Mudgee Guardian!” Ken laughs.

“When I woke up I saw, ‘Oh Hadley, it’s a takeover.'”

The long-time newsreader and host of Wide World of Sports retired in 2016 after nearly 30 years at its helm and ended up back in regional NSW.

Ken has fond childhood memories Mudgee but he tells Ray he never expected to return for good.

“Coming back all these years later… this is a marvellous town, better than ever,” says the man affectionately known as ‘the male model from Mudgee’.

“We need people in the city to get out into the regions.”

