4BC
The controversial new technology that could reduce road fatalities

7 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Australian road toll
Article image for The controversial new technology that could reduce road fatalities

The debate over speed limiting technology in cars has been reignited after a mother was caught driving 67 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with her children in the back seat. 

Peter Frazer established Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) after his 23-year-old daughter was killed in a road crash on the Hume Highway.

Mr Frazer told Joe Hildebrand Australian cars need to utilise technology that limits the speed vehicles can reach.

“Let’s build the safest technologies into the vehicles so that everyone gets home safe every day to their loved ones,” said Mr Frazer.

“That’s a way of not only preventing serious injuries but stopping those fatalities.

“If you want to speed, no issues: take it to the track.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaLifestyleMotoringNews
