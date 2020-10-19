The ‘confronting’ truth about nappies

A new report has found almost one in five children don’t have enough nappies.

Families living below the poverty line are spending close to 10 per cent of their income on nappies.

The report estimates 280 thousand children don’t have enough nappies to keep them healthy and comfortable.

Nappy Collective CEO Nataly Bovopoulos told Deborah Knight it’s a confronting statistic.

“For families who are on the poverty line then nappies are difficult to buy in bulk, so it can cost them up to two to three more times compared to families who have more disposable income.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty