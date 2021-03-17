4BC
The complex challenges to Australia’s vaccine rollout

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The complex challenges to Australia’s vaccine rollout

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union has expressed concern about the logistical challenge of the COVID-19 rollout. 

Secretary Beth Mohle said they’d like it to be happening faster but it was a “really complex rollout”.

She said it was an immunisation schedule never seen before.

“I would love it to be happening a lot faster … but I know our members and other people in the clinics are working incredibly hard to get as many people as they can through,” she said.

“The most important people to get through are health care workers who are working in COVID exposed areas such as infectious diseases wards and emergency departments, and the clinics, the vaccination clinics and fever as well as well as police ad ambulance officers who are on the front line.”

She said it would be a challenge to have 8 million doses done by October, which would average out to 250,000 vaccinations per week.

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

