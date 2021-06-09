The case that made Gary Jubelin wish he was back on the force

Former top cop Gary Jubelin is giving “full credit” to the officers of the Australian Federal Police for the nation’s biggest ever organised crime bust.

The former NSW homicide detective turned podcast host told Deborah Knight Special Operation Ironside, which ensnared crime bosses with a messaging app, is nothing short of “amazing”.

“That’s creative policing. I’ve always … liked police that think outside the square.

“I’m actually jealous, I wish I was still in the police, on this case.”

Mr Jubelin is going on tour with a live adaptation of his podcast, I Catch Killers, where he’ll be interviewed on stage by actor Rob Carlton (tour dates below).

