4BC
The billion dollar infrastructure project to overhaul M1 build-up

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for The billion dollar infrastructure project to overhaul M1 build-up

Construction of the Coomera Connector, a $1.5  billion piece of new infrastructure, is set to begin from mid-2021. 

The new motorway will alleviate traffic pressure on the M1, providing a second route to Gold Coast residents travelling to nearby suburbs.

“A lot of people in that northern Gold Coast area won’t have to get on and off the M1,” said Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

The Coomera Connector will snake north of the AFL stadium until Coomera, often paralleling the M1.

Mr Bailey told Neil Breen the motorway will be beneficial to many who regularly use the M1.

“People in those growing areas … can get to where they want to go and it means we get more economic value out of the M1 as a freight route because you’ll have more longevity in terms of the M1 as well.”

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
