The big reveal: Ray Hadley’s wife gives him a fresh haircut
After weeks in lockdown with no access to his trusty barber, Romeo, Ray Hadley turned to his wife, Sophie, for a haircut.
DURING:
AFTER:
DURING:
AFTER: