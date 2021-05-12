4BC
The big challenge ahead for the Titans ahead of Sunday’s clash

5 hours ago
wide world of sports
Moeaki FotuaikaNRL
Article image for The big challenge ahead for the Titans ahead of Sunday’s clash

Moeaki Fotuaika says the Gold Coast Titans are gearing up to take on a strong Penrith Panthers side on Sunday.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports it will be a big test for the club.

“It’s definitely a big challenge for us as a team, we definitely got some confidence getting a win last weekend, hopefully we can take it into this week against a good Penrith side who haven’t lost yet.

“Hopefully we can get the job done and get another win.

“As a player you always want to test yourself against great players.”

He said the club had a good start to the season, despite “losing their way” in more recent weeks.

“It’s just about getting more games under our belt.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

wide world of sports
NewsQLD
