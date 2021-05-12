The big challenge ahead for the Titans ahead of Sunday’s clash

Moeaki Fotuaika says the Gold Coast Titans are gearing up to take on a strong Penrith Panthers side on Sunday.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports it will be a big test for the club.

“It’s definitely a big challenge for us as a team, we definitely got some confidence getting a win last weekend, hopefully we can take it into this week against a good Penrith side who haven’t lost yet.

“Hopefully we can get the job done and get another win.

“As a player you always want to test yourself against great players.”

He said the club had a good start to the season, despite “losing their way” in more recent weeks.

“It’s just about getting more games under our belt.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images